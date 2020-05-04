Xperi (XPER) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $126.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.30 million. Xperi had a positive return on equity of 22.59% and a negative net margin of 22.33%. On average, analysts expect Xperi to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

XPER stock opened at $14.04 on Monday. Xperi has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $25.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.46. The company has a market capitalization of $718.01 million, a P/E ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 5.84 and a quick ratio of 5.84.

XPER has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

