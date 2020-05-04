Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) to Hold

Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adesto Technologies Corporation is a provider of application-specific non-volatile memory products. The company designed and built a portfolio of innovative products which includes Fusion Serial Flash, DataFlash(R) and Conductive Bridging RAM (R). It sells products directly to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers. Adesto Technologies Corporation is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Adesto Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.55 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Adesto Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded Adesto Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Adesto Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.55 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Adesto Technologies to a “hold” rating and set a $12.55 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.08.

NASDAQ IOTS opened at $11.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $364.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Adesto Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $12.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.10.

In other Adesto Technologies news, insider Sohrab Modi sold 7,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $79,732.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,037.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 12.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arch Venture Corp bought a new position in Adesto Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $17,438,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Adesto Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $8,516,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Adesto Technologies by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,091,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,275,000 after buying an additional 231,199 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adesto Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,483,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Adesto Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,332,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific semiconductors and embedded systems that offer the building blocks of Internet of Things (IoT) edge devices operating on networks worldwide. The company's portfolio of semiconductor and embedded technologies are optimized for connected IoT devices and systems used in industrial, consumer, communications, and medical applications.

