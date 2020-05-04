Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) to Hold

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Korea Electric Power Corporation generates and supplies electric power to its customers, both industrial and residential. The Korean government owns the majority of the company. “

Get Korea Electric Power alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

NYSE:KEP opened at $9.17 on Friday. Korea Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $12.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Korea Electric Power by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 376,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,083,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 415,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,921,000 after acquiring an additional 16,829 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $430,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. 4.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Korea Electric Power (KEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Korea Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korea Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.