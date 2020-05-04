Zacks Investment Research Lowers Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) to Hold

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hawkins, Inc. distributes, blends and manufactures bulk and specialty chemicals and other health and nutrition products for its customers in a wide variety of industries. Thousands of water treatment facilities, manufacturers, food and dairy producers, research labs and many other organizations depend on Hawkins for the chemical products they need. These products range from potassium carbonate to chlorine to FCC grade citrates and phosphates. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, the Company creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and personalized applications. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HWKN. ValuEngine upgraded Hawkins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hawkins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BWS Financial assumed coverage on shares of Hawkins in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Shares of Hawkins stock opened at $35.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.26. Hawkins has a 1 year low of $26.82 and a 1 year high of $47.94. The company has a market capitalization of $398.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.74.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $120.41 million for the quarter. Hawkins had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 12.13%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hawkins will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hawkins in the first quarter worth $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hawkins by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawkins in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hawkins by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,709 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hawkins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 60.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationaly. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. It provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

