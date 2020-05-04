Zoetis (ZTS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Zoetis to post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Zoetis has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 3.90-4.00 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $3.90-4.00 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 69.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Zoetis to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Zoetis alerts:

ZTS stock opened at $127.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.64 and a 200-day moving average of $127.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.78. Zoetis has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $146.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

In other Zoetis news, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 63,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total value of $9,080,515.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,909,267.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn David sold 43,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total transaction of $6,167,882.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,196,727.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,248 shares of company stock worth $17,610,110 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZTS. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James started coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. G.Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Zoetis from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.67.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.