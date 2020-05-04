Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) Sets New 52-Week High at $18.40

Zynex Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZYXI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.40 and last traded at $18.35, with a volume of 139514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.37.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZYXI. B. Riley lowered their price target on Zynex from $20.50 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Zynex in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Zynex in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Get Zynex alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.53. The company has a market capitalization of $543.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.41 and a beta of 1.05.

Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 million. Zynex had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 33.33%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zynex Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zynex by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 538,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 293,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Zynex by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 323,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 25,087 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zynex by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 258,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 6,191 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zynex by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 7,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Zynex by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 182,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 50,944 shares during the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynex Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZYXI)

Zynex, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. Its products include NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; and InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.