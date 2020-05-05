-$0.01 EPS Expected for AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) will report ($0.01) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for AXT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.01). AXT reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that AXT will report full-year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.21. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AXT.

Get AXT alerts:

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.44 million. AXT had a negative net margin of 2.00% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AXTI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. B. Riley increased their target price on AXT from $5.40 to $5.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in AXT during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in AXT by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in AXT during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in AXT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AXT during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. 57.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AXTI opened at $5.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.58. The firm has a market cap of $231.90 million, a PE ratio of -141.50 and a beta of 2.08. AXT has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $5.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

About AXT

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AXT (AXTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.