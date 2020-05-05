10,288 Shares in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Bought by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Stepan by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 381,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,050,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stepan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Stepan by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stepan by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 50,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stepan in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,107,000. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Stepan news, VP David Kabbes acquired 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.67 per share, with a total value of $159,250.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,041.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCL stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $92.42. 3,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,381. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Stepan has a 52-week low of $69.33 and a 52-week high of $105.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.99.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $449.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.67 million. Stepan had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 13.00%. Stepan’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Stepan’s payout ratio is currently 21.48%.

SCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Stepan from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Stepan from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Stepan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. CL King started coverage on Stepan in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stepan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

