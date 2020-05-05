140,500 Shares in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Bought by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 140,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,357,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,753,000 after buying an additional 9,323 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 490,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,168,000 after acquiring an additional 250,950 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,544,000. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 51.5% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 19,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded up $1.49 on Tuesday, reaching $68.19. 3,619,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,904,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.50. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.84 and a 52 week high of $68.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.70. The company has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.60.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. MKM Partners raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.86.

In other news, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $1,991,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,161 shares in the company, valued at $5,300,420.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 159,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $8,769,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.