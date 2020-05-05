16,461 Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Purchased by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,461 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 147.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 427.9% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA opened at $36.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $47.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.33.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Nomura lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.24.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,604.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,585,502 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.