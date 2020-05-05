16,717 Shares in Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) Acquired by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Palomar at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLMR. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Palomar in the 4th quarter valued at $332,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Palomar by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 39,790 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Palomar by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 45,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palomar in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,382,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palomar in the first quarter valued at about $4,518,000. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Palomar in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Palomar from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Palomar from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $53.87 on Tuesday. Palomar Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $65.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 256.54.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $33.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 million. Palomar had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 20.80%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings Inc will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.70, for a total value of $746,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Heath A. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $296,150.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 316,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,728,407.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,000 shares of company stock worth $3,199,400 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

