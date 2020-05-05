168,379 Shares in Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Purchased by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 168,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,369,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 4,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SIGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub cut Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. JMP Securities upgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

Shares of SIGI stock traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,682. Selective Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $37.05 and a 12-month high of $81.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.98.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

