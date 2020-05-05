18,375 Shares in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Purchased by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STWD. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 59.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jeffrey G. Dishner acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.60 per share, with a total value of $465,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 361,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,716,404.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Barry S. Sternlicht acquired 218,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.33 per share, with a total value of $2,469,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,676,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,649,378.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STWD traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.81. The company had a trading volume of 513,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,636,475. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $26.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.43.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $211.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.83 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 41.26% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.10.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

