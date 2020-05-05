184,760 Shares in Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Purchased by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 184,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,217,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Casella Waste Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 905,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,861,000 after buying an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CWST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Casella Waste Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

In other news, Director Michael K. Burke sold 11,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $591,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,028.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $104,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,580.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 255,122 shares of company stock valued at $12,800,572. Insiders own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CWST traded up $2.05 on Tuesday, reaching $45.93. 4,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,059. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.21 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.96 and its 200-day moving average is $46.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. Casella Waste Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $56.14.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The business had revenue of $193.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.34 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 39.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

