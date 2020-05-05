196,220 Shares in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Purchased by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 196,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,355,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,187 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $370,910.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,082,459. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 46,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $2,779,941.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 177,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,627,696.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,668 shares of company stock worth $8,078,504. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on General Mills from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.79.

GIS stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.90. The company had a trading volume of 454,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,780,107. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.59 and a 1-year high of $61.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.60.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

