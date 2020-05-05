204,791 Shares in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Purchased by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 204,791 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,374,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.40% of NuVasive at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NuVasive by 272.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 57,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 41,679 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 135.6% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,067 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in NuVasive by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in NuVasive by 24.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,303 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 8,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of NuVasive by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,989 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ NUVA traded up $2.14 on Tuesday, hitting $59.15. 3,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,941. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.44. NuVasive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $81.91.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. NuVasive had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $310.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NUVA shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of NuVasive from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NuVasive from $82.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on NuVasive from $79.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.28.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

