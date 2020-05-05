2,543 Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Acquired by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.06. 152,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,001,024. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.04 and a 200 day moving average of $110.32. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $75.55 and a 12 month high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

