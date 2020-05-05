2,653 Shares in Trane (NYSE:TT) Purchased by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane (NYSE:TT) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TT. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane in the first quarter worth about $33,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Trane in the first quarter worth about $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane in the first quarter worth about $45,000. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TT traded down $3.95 on Tuesday, reaching $81.21. 152,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,451,413. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.37. Trane has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $146.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Trane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.28%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research cut shares of Trane to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Trane from $114.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Trane from $145.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Trane from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Trane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trane currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.82.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

