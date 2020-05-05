3,146 Shares in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Purchased by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BND. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 125.5% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 358.6% in the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter.

BND stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $87.31. The company had a trading volume of 349,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,149,993. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $76.49 and a 12-month high of $89.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.95.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.174 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

