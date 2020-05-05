57,274 Shares in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) Purchased by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 57,274 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,613,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 283.3% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 652.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $141.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,166. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.10. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $120.77 and a 1 year high of $187.49. The company has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.70.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.28. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 136.86% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.41%.

In other news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 2,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total transaction of $506,817.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $189,036.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,088 shares of company stock worth $28,987,460 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSI. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Sunday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.66.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Read More: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.