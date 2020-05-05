6,278 Shares in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Acquired by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 308.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $417,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CATH traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.30. 75 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,662. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $42.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.26.

