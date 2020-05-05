7,178 Shares in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Purchased by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 1,047.1% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 55.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,148,980. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.18. Enbridge Inc has a 1 year low of $22.57 and a 1 year high of $43.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $9.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ENB. Barclays upgraded Enbridge to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

