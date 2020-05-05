97,617 Shares in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Purchased by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 97,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESI. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Element Solutions by 778.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Element Solutions by 4,991.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Element Solutions news, COO Scot Benson purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.77 per share, for a total transaction of $146,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 205,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,197.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $159,700. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ESI traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.19. 423,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,287,719. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.67. Element Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.87.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Element Solutions had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ESI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Element Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Element Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.63.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

