Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $782.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Acadia Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACHC opened at $21.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.81. Acadia Healthcare has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $35.40.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ACHC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

