ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Stake Boosted by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $992,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 29,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $46.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.96 and a 200-day moving average of $43.33. The company has a quick ratio of 10.08, a current ratio of 10.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.56 and a 12-month high of $53.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.12 and a beta of 1.82.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $98.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.87 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.38% and a negative return on equity of 42.86%. On average, equities analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.11.

In other news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 54,019 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $2,702,030.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 106,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,303,470.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elena Ridloff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $507,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,169 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,343. 29.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

