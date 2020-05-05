ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.05)-$0.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.34. ACCO Brands also updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.05-0.07 EPS.

NYSE:ACCO traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $6.14. The stock had a trading volume of 25,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,871. The company has a market cap of $687.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.19. ACCO Brands has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $11.38.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $384.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.58 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ACCO Brands will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating on shares of ACCO Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut ACCO Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine cut ACCO Brands from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut ACCO Brands from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.25.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

