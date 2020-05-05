ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ACM Research’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. ACM Research reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACM Research will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.40 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ACM Research.

Get ACM Research alerts:

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $24.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.10 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 17.57%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ACMR shares. Nomura Securities lifted their price target on ACM Research from $33.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of ACM Research from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ACM Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,757,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ACM Research by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 14,039 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ACM Research by 1,017.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 49,849 shares during the last quarter. 18.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ACMR opened at $35.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $582.20 million, a PE ratio of 36.90 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. ACM Research has a 52-week low of $12.51 and a 52-week high of $51.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.84.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

Further Reading: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACM Research (ACMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.