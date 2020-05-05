Acushnet (GOLF) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Acushnet has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $368.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.66 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Acushnet to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GOLF traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.87. The company had a trading volume of 591,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,959. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.81. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.82. Acushnet has a 1 year low of $20.65 and a 1 year high of $33.50.

GOLF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Acushnet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Compass Point cut Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. KeyCorp cut their target price on Acushnet from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Acushnet in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acushnet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

