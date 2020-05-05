ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) Market Capitalization Achieves $625,782.20

ADAMANT Messenger (CURRENCY:ADM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. One ADAMANT Messenger coin can currently be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges including Bit-Z, BiteBTC and IDCM. In the last seven days, ADAMANT Messenger has traded 23.7% lower against the dollar. ADAMANT Messenger has a market cap of $625,782.20 and approximately $6,993.00 worth of ADAMANT Messenger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ADAMANT Messenger alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00030966 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger Coin Profile

ADM is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. ADAMANT Messenger’s total supply is 104,271,773 coins and its circulating supply is 84,129,763 coins. The official website for ADAMANT Messenger is adamant.im. ADAMANT Messenger’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ADAMANT Messenger Coin Trading

ADAMANT Messenger can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Bit-Z and IDCM. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ADAMANT Messenger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ADAMANT Messenger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ADAMANT Messenger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ADAMANT Messenger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ADAMANT Messenger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.