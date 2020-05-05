Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Advanced Micro Devices in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now expects that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Summit Redstone upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Summit Insights upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $52.50 to $67.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $52.56 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.04. The stock has a market cap of $60.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.18. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $26.03 and a 12-month high of $59.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,250.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 102.6% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $983,917.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,098 shares in the company, valued at $3,354,280.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total value of $2,315,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,378,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,206,595.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 285,922 shares of company stock valued at $15,669,538. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

