Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) Shares Acquired by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 686.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,691 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 144.1% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter.

AJRD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet cut Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.20.

Aerojet Rocketdyne stock opened at $40.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $34.01 and a 12 month high of $57.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 0.44.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $476.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Mark A. Tucker sold 12,594 shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total value of $655,769.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 161,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,431,226.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

