AES Corp (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 806,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 39,364 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.12% of AES worth $10,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AES. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in AES in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 179.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of AES by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in AES during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AES stock opened at $12.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.37. AES Corp has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $21.23.

AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. AES had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AES Corp will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1433 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.91%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AES shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of AES from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised AES from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine lowered AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AES from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.79.

In other AES news, Director John B. Morse, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of AES stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $129,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Tish Mendoza acquired 3,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $30,067.20. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 111,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,858.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 39,293 shares of company stock worth $442,461. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

