AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) Price Target Lowered to $44.00 at SunTrust Banks

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) had its target price reduced by SunTrust Banks from $54.00 to $44.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for AFLAC’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.14 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.33 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AFLAC from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AFLAC from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AFLAC from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.51.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $35.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. AFLAC has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $57.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.29.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.84%. AFLAC’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AFLAC will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. AFLAC’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

In other news, COO Frederick John Crawford purchased 25,000 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 247,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,110,185.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $856,419.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,984,987.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AFLAC during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AFLAC during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AFLAC during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AFLAC in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in AFLAC by 250.0% in the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

