Albemarle (ALB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Albemarle has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 4.80-5.10 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $4.80-5.10 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $992.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect Albemarle to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $57.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.23. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $48.89 and a 52 week high of $99.40.

ALB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $105.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.77.

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $40,294.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,613,720.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $212,549.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,574,572.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

