ALERUS FINL COR/SH Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share (OTCMKTS:ALRS)

ALERUS FINL COR/SH (OTCMKTS:ALRS) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for ALERUS FINL COR/SH in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.31.

Get ALERUS FINL COR/SH alerts:

ALERUS FINL COR/SH (OTCMKTS:ALRS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $46.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.67 million.

ALRS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded ALERUS FINL COR/SH from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ALERUS FINL COR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

OTCMKTS ALRS opened at $16.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.38 and its 200 day moving average is $20.24. ALERUS FINL COR/SH has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $24.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALRS. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in ALERUS FINL COR/SH during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ALERUS FINL COR/SH during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in ALERUS FINL COR/SH during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th.

About ALERUS FINL COR/SH

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services for individuals, families, and businesses. It offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, personal loans, lines of credit, debit and credit cards, deposit and payment solutions, and mobile wallet, as well as online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, and private banking services.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for ALERUS FINL COR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALERUS FINL COR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.