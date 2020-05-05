Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Alexion Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $2.44 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $103.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.41. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $72.67 and a 12 month high of $137.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALXN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Nomura Securities lowered their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.32.

In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 265,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.76 per share, with a total value of $20,894,870.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.