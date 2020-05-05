Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Increases Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,025 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at $35,000. grace capital purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,207.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on T. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.15.

NYSE:T opened at $29.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.09. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

