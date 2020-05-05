Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Sells 3,777 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 41.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,777 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 101,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,062,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 571.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 37,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 26,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 9,976 shares during the period. 55.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,515,476.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:XOM opened at $44.88 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $77.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.10 and its 200 day moving average is $58.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $186.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday. Cfra cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.57.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

