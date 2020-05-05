All Sports (SOC) Trading Down 2.1% Over Last Week

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. All Sports has a total market capitalization of $4.65 million and approximately $137,080.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, All Sports has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One All Sports coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $10.39, $7.50, $51.55 and $5.60.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00046649 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.20 or 0.03816826 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00058673 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00035196 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004429 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011266 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00009919 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011269 BTC.

About All Sports

All Sports (CRYPTO:SOC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports. All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com.

All Sports Coin Trading

All Sports can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.43, $50.98, $7.50, $24.68, $10.39, $33.94, $13.77, $18.94, $32.15, $51.55, $5.60 and $20.33. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

