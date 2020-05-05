ALLETE (ALE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect ALLETE to post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter. ALLETE has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 3.40-3.70 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $3.40 to $3.70 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $304.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect ALLETE to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ALE stock opened at $55.54 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.18. ALLETE has a 1-year low of $50.01 and a 1-year high of $88.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

In other ALLETE news, CFO Robert John Adams sold 5,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total transaction of $432,327.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,879.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ALE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded ALLETE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Guggenheim raised ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Sidoti downgraded ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

