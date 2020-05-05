alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Given a €15.50 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) received a €15.50 ($18.02) target price from stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.80% from the stock’s previous close.

AOX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €18.50 ($21.51) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Nord/LB set a €16.90 ($19.65) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €19.30 ($22.44) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €16.37 ($19.04).

Shares of ETR:AOX traded down €0.40 ($0.47) on Tuesday, reaching €13.27 ($15.43). 416,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,070. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00. alstria office REIT has a fifty-two week low of €11.74 ($13.65) and a fifty-two week high of €15.24 ($17.72). The business’s 50-day moving average is €13.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is €16.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30.

About alstria office REIT

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

