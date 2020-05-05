alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Given a €19.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) has been given a €19.00 ($22.09) price target by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 43.18% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.49 ($16.85) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank set a €19.30 ($22.44) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €15.50 ($18.02) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €16.20 ($18.84) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €16.37 ($19.04).

Shares of AOX traded down €0.40 ($0.47) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €13.27 ($15.43). 416,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,070. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30. alstria office REIT has a fifty-two week low of €11.74 ($13.65) and a fifty-two week high of €15.24 ($17.72). The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €13.15 and its 200 day moving average is €16.08.

alstria office REIT

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

