Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Altice USA in a research note issued on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.13. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Altice USA’s FY2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James upgraded Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet cut Altice USA from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Sunday. Barclays raised Altice USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Altice USA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.26.

ATUS opened at $24.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 96.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76. Altice USA has a 1 year low of $15.95 and a 1 year high of $31.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.48.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Altice USA had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Altice USA by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 26,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,840,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,105,000. Honeycomb Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,340,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Altice USA by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,513,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,058,000 after purchasing an additional 973,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Altice USA by 119.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,786,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,823,000 after purchasing an additional 972,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $53,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,369,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,246,406,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

