Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 518.4% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1,005.6% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 63.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Altria Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Altria Group in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.79.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $37.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,375,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,550,634. The stock has a market cap of $70.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. Altria Group Inc has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $54.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.17.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 84.55% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th were given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.92%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.62%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

