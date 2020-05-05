Altus Group (AIF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.13 per share for the quarter.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$148.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$143.07 million.

Get Altus Group alerts:

Shares of AIF stock opened at C$40.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 90.93. Altus Group has a one year low of C$27.47 and a one year high of C$48.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$40.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$40.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Altus Group from C$45.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. CIBC decreased their target price on Altus Group from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Altus Group from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Altus Group from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Scotiabank cut Altus Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$46.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.00.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting), and Geomatics.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.