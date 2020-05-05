American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) PT Lowered to $10.00

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the airline’s stock.

AAL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Airlines Group from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Barclays lowered shares of American Airlines Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.88.

NASDAQ AAL opened at $9.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.76. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $9.09 and a 12 month high of $34.99.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The airline reported ($2.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.01 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 124.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post -12.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 15.9% during the first quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 81,021 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 11,114 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 598,675 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $7,298,000 after purchasing an additional 140,812 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 1,290.4% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,131,001 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $38,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905,806 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 64,130 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 23,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $273,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

