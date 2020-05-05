American Express (NYSE:AXP) Holdings Raised by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,540 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $2,581,611,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,039,112 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,201,888,000 after buying an additional 278,155 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,103,419 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,130,603,000 after purchasing an additional 72,529 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,969,925 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $992,175,000 after buying an additional 149,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $858,681,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AXP. Stephens cut their price objective on American Express from $144.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $146.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.83.

In related news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 4,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total value of $599,405.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,808.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,333,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,100,772. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.51. American Express has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $69.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

