American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 1.17-1.21 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $1.17-1.21 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect American Homes 4 Rent to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:AMH opened at $23.61 on Tuesday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 81.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.85.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson acquired 583,230 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.99 per share, with a total value of $16,324,607.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director B Wayne Et Al Hughes acquired 488,792 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.94 per share, for a total transaction of $13,656,848.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,400,396 shares of company stock worth $39,272,298 over the last three months. 21.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMH shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

