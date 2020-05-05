American Tower (NYSE:AMT) & Hammerson (NYSE:HMSNF) Financial Survey

Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) and American Tower (NYSE:AMT) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Hammerson alerts:

92.3% of American Tower shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of American Tower shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hammerson and American Tower’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hammerson $243.00 million 2.37 -$997.51 million N/A N/A American Tower $7.58 billion 13.83 $1.89 billion $7.73 30.61

American Tower has higher revenue and earnings than Hammerson.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Hammerson and American Tower, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hammerson 2 8 1 0 1.91 American Tower 0 4 11 0 2.73

American Tower has a consensus target price of $252.50, indicating a potential upside of 6.71%. Given American Tower’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe American Tower is more favorable than Hammerson.

Profitability

This table compares Hammerson and American Tower’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hammerson N/A N/A N/A American Tower 24.55% 35.63% 4.71%

Volatility and Risk

Hammerson has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Tower has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

American Tower beats Hammerson on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hammerson

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.