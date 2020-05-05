AmerisourceBergen (ABC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect AmerisourceBergen to post earnings of $2.27 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $86.42 on Tuesday. AmerisourceBergen has a twelve month low of $72.06 and a twelve month high of $97.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.60.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, Director Dermot Mark Durcan acquired 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.33 per share, for a total transaction of $100,345.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,274.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $1,855,146.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,100,916.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,124 shares of company stock worth $6,011,629 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird raised AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.38.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

